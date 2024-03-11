Police believe someone intentionally set fire that damaged 7 vehicles at apartment complex near UCF

The University of Central Florida Police Department said Monday that it is investigating a vehicle fire at a UCF-affiliated apartment complex as an arson.

Police said the fire was ignited Monday morning at the Pointe at Central apartments on North Alafaya Trail near Challenger Parkway.

“We believe that one vehicle was intentionally set on fire,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “The fire spread and damaged seven vehicles.”

The Pointe at Central apartments is a UCF-affiliated apartment complex.

Police said they are pursuing all leads and will continue patrolling UCF’s campuses 24/7.

Student Care Services is providing support to students who were affected by the fire.

Anyone who knows information about the fire is asked to call UCF police at 407-823-5555.

See a map of the scene below:

#UCFAlert: Crime Awareness Update



Details ⤵️ and here: https://t.co/VgM0l5yDjm pic.twitter.com/cN78aEPvYR — UCF Police Department (@UCFPolice) March 11, 2024