Police Believe Okla. Dad Fatally Shot Wife, 3 of Their Children Before Turning Gun on Himself

Jonathon Candy, 42, is suspected of fatally shooting his wife, Lindsay Candy, 39, and three of their children, police say

Five people were found dead inside their Oklahoma home by officers performing a welfare check on the morning of April 22, 2024

Oklahoma City police believe Jonathon Candy, 42, fatally shot his 39-year-old wife and three of their children before turning the gun on himself

A motive for the violence remains under investigation

Five members of the same family were found dead at their Oklahoma home this week, authorities said.

Police in Oklahoma City responded to the family’s home for a welfare check around 9:35 a.m. on April 22, a press release states. When they arrived, officers found five people who had been fatally shot.

Jonathon Candy, 42, is suspected of fatally shooting his wife, Lindsay Candy, 39, and three of their children — Dylan Candy, 18, Ethan Candy, 14, and Lucas Candy, 12 — before turning the gun on himself.

A fourth child who was inside the home remained unharmed, police said.

Prior to the victims’ names being released, Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight told NBC News that they “all died violently.”

In a statement sent to parents on April 22, Mustang Public Schools confirmed that two of the deceased children were students in the district and another was a recent graduate, according to News on 6.

“Earlier today, we confirmed that a tragedy occurred at a home within our District, and we can now confirm the deaths of two of our students (a 6th-grade student attending Meadow Brook Intermediate and a 9th-grade student attending Mustang High School) along with a recent (2023) MPS graduate," the statement said.

Police said they are still investigating a motive for the violence.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department's Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.



If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

