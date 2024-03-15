Police believe Aurora teen's suicide was due to pressure from extortion attempt

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or by dialing 988. Burrell Behavioral Health's 24-hour crisis line is available at 1-800-494-7355.

Authorities believe that an Ozarks teen's death may have been the result of an extortion attempt.

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department and Lawrence County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday indicating 16-year-old Evan Boettler's Jan. 3 suicide stemmed from nefarious circumstances, leading him to take his own life due to the overwhelming pressure of someone threatening to release the teen's private photos.

Investigators said they were able to determine that an hour before Boettler's death, an apparent extortion attempt occurred on one of the teen's social media apps. Boettler was told, according to police, that if he didn't send an undisclosed amount of money, his photos would be released to his family, friends and members of the community.

"They placed Evan under extreme pressure to pay this money and made numerous threats if the money was not paid," Aurora-Marionville Police Chief Wes Coatney said, noting that the teen did not appear to be experiencing depression leading up to his death. "These events are believed to have taken place only hours before Evan took his own life, presumably believing he had no other way out."

Boettler

Neither law enforcement agencies nor the News-Leader typically name suicide victims publicly but Boettler's parents requested the investigating agencies release his name with the details leading up to his death.

Coatney told the News-Leader that there hasn't been an arrest in connection to the teen's death and that his phone is still being thoroughly examined by investigators in Springfield. There's a possibility, Coatney said, that the extortion may have come from someone operating a social media account from outside the United States.

Law enforcement agencies from around the country have received thousands of reports related to the online extortion of minors, resulting in at least 3,000 victims, primarily boys, according to 2023 FBI report. More than a dozen victims were reported to have died by suicide, according to the Department of Justice.

Boettler was a sophomore at Aurora High School, where he was active in student council, Youth Empowerment, and several team sports.

His obituary said that "His true heart loved the outdoors and his favorite place was on the front deck of a boat, paddling a kayak in search of the next big one or scouting the woods looking for the next big buck."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Police believe Aurora teen's death was due to extortion attempt