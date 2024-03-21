Police: Battle Creek home hit by bullets, no one injured

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured in a shooting that damaged a Battle Creek home Wednesday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. on Parkway Drive between Wood Street and Oneita Street, according to Battle Creek police. Officers were called to the scene for reports of gunshots fired. They found that a home had been hit twice by bullets.

No one was injured, police said.

Battle Creek police said the people in the home may know the suspect but they were “only able to provide limited information to officers” about the person. The suspect has not been found.

Police said they do not think there is a public safety concern.

