Police: Baseball bat-wielding man broke into 2 Worcester apartments, child’s bedroom

A Grafton man is facing charges for allegedly breaking into two Worcester apartments with weapons early Friday morning.

42-year-old Joshua Paul is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering during the night time to commit a felony and vandalism.

Officers responding to the area of Country Club Boulevard around 1:11 a.m. for a report of a break in progress were told an armed man, later identified as Paul, had broken two doors off their hinges and entered two private residences without permission, according to Worcester Police.

Investigators say Paul was knocking on doors holding a hammer and a baseball bat before eventually entering a residence and going into a child’s room. It is unclear if the child was in the room at the time of the break-in. Authorities say Paul then fled into the basement of the apartment before breaking into a second residence.

He was arrested without incident while allegedly holding the baseball bat and hammer.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the incidents. There were no reports of any injuries.

Paul will be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

