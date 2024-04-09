Police: Augusta area shooting 'isolated incident'

Apr. 9—AUGUSTA, W.Va. — The shooting of an unidentified man late Saturday or early Sunday in the area of Dunmore Ridge Road is being investigated as an "isolated incident," according to Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions.

After suffering a gunshot wound, the victim reportedly drove himself north from the Dunmore Ridge Road area before stopping at an unspecified location to make contact with a "third party," police said.

"This was an isolated incident and the shooter(s) quickly fled the scene. No further information will be released at this time due to the status of the information," read a news release posted Monday on Facebook by the sheriff's office.

No further information was provided on the victim, the suspect or the circumstances of the incident that prompted the response and investigation by Hampshire County deputies at 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Further details will be released at a later date, according to the official sheriff's office release published on the agency's Facebook site.