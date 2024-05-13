Police assist in investigation of East Anchorage home fire that left 2 dead

May 13—A residential fire in the Russian Jack neighborhood of East Anchorage that left two people dead Sunday afternoon is under investigation by police and fire officials, authorities said Monday.

Firefighters found the bodies inside the duplex after they were called to the 2600 block of Easthaven Circle around 2:35 p.m., according to a statement from the Anchorage Fire Department.

At least one other person was displaced by the fire and referred to the Red Cross of Alaska for assistance, the statement said. The home was expected to be a complete loss, the fire department said.

A firefighter was transported to a hospital with a minor injury, but was released and was recovering at home by Monday morning, the statement said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said Monday morning in response to a question asking if the blaze was suspected to be arson. Police are assisting the fire department with the investigation, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for an update.