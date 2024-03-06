Police asking for tips on stolen Corby Pond statue

Mar. 5—The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the community for any information after a statue was stolen from the Corby Pond area.

"The statue from the area of Corby Pond (2202 Northeast Parkway) was stolen sometime between March 1, 2024 and March 4, 2024," Capt. Jeff Wilson said in a statement. "We ask that anyone with information to please contact the Police Department or utilize P3 Tips. Thank you."

A statue from Corby Pond has reportedly been stolen before and had to be replaced. News-Press NOW reported on the replacement of that stolen statue in 2019.

At the time of the replacement, Jeff Atkins with St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities said it cost the city around $15,000.

