Police asking public for help in identifying robbery suspects

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help in identifying and locating two robbery suspects.

The first suspect is described as a Black male with a dark complexion and a slim build. He was wearing a red skull cap, a white track jacket, tan pants, and black boots, according to police.

The second suspect is described as an older Black male with a medium complexion and build with a grey beard. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt, black baseball cap, light-colored blue jeans and black shoes, police said.

The two are suspects in a robbery that occurred on May 15 in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue around 8 a.m.

According to police, a preliminary investigation showed that the victim’s money bag was taken by the suspects, who were armed. The victim sustained a laceration to his hand. Both suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).





