Police asking for help solving 2017 fatal hit-and-run in central Lubbock

Police are again asking the public for information to help solve a 2017 fatal hit-and-run in central Lubbock.

According to a statement from Lubbock police this week, at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 10, 2017, a motorist flagged down an officer to tell him a man was walking in the middle of the street on the eastbound access road near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q.

The officer responded to the area of the 1900 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway access road and observed a male lying in the road. LPD later identified that man as 21-year-old Alcadio Barron.

Investigators believe Barron was struck by a vehicle. The driver then fled the scene, failing to render aid.

Major Crash Investigators followed up on several leads, but the case is still unsolved.

Police ask anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Jason Rodgers at 806-775-2825 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a Crime Line reward

