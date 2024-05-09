Police asking for help after masked thief stole $800 Lego set during child’s birthday

Police are asking for the public’s help after a masked thief stole nearly $1,000 worth of LEGOs from a Kettering business

As News Center 7 previously reported on Monday, video showed a thief stealing during a child’s birthday party on Sunday.

The owner said this is the second time his business has been targeted.

“We just need to find this guy,” Nick O’Donnell, the owner of Dayton Brick Shop, told News Center 7.

Kettering Police posted pictures of the suspect and the vehicle he may have left on social media.

They said the robbery occurred at Dayton Brick Shop.

Anyone with leads or information is asked to contact Detective Falkner at (937) 296-2572 and reference report #24-021299.

O’Donnell told News Center 7 that the suspect caused about $1,000 in damage to the store and stole nearly $1,000 in Lego sets.

