Police asking for help identifying suspect who stole ATV from elementary school

WHIO Staff
·1 min read
1

The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

According to the police department, the suspect stole an ATV at the World of Wonder Elementary School on May 5 after 2:30 p.m.

>> Several area police agencies pay tribute to Ohio officer shot, killed

Anyone who has any information about the suspect can call (937) 333-COPS (2677) or (937) 333-7424 for the detective.