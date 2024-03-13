Police asking for help in identifying MetroBus shooter

ST. LOUIS – The North County Police Cooperative is asking for the public to help identify a suspect who opened fire on a MetroBus earlier this month, striking another passenger.

On March 5, around 10:30 p.m. in Vinita Park, a man sitting in the back of a MetroBus stood up with a gun in hand, unloading several shots toward the front of the bus.

One passenger in the front was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

14-year-old boy stabbed and killed in Jennings

Another passenger in the back dove to take cover, all captured on surveillance video.

This is the second MetroBus shooting in a month, with two people killed in Berkeley.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked t call the North County Police Cooperative Detective Bureau at 314-428-6868.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.