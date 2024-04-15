Police asking for help identifying man who threw child out of truck
Police asking for help identifying man who threw child out of truck
Police asking for help identifying man who threw child out of truck
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Apple is asking a California judge to reject Epic’s request to hold the company in contempt for allegedly violating a 2021 injunction relating to its App Store practices. Apple maintains that it has complied with the injunction.
Costs for day care and preschools ran higher than headline inflation in March, but parents have been struggling with this issue for years.
A handful of US municipalities have implemented some form of a mansion tax. But what once seemed a promising populist answer to worsening home affordability could now be compounding the problem.
Today, four out of 10 Formula 1 teams use an evolution of that same technology. Now at 50 employees, Switzerland-based Neural Concept is working toward a Series B round while its software helps historic F1 teams like Williams Racing find their way back to the top of the world's premiere form of motorsport.
This week, we’re looking at how two fintech companies serving the underserved are faring, and more! PayJoy is an example of a company with positive unit economics and a mission to help the underserved. The company’s model is unique: It helps people build credit through pay-as-you-go financing for smartphones.
'They hug your arch,' shared one of 92,000+ five-star fans.
The 2024 WNBA Draft tips off this Monday. Are you ready to tune in?
Scottie Scheffler holds the 54-hole lead at the Masters, but is ready to leave if his wife goes into labor.
A portable speaker is a great way to listen to music. You can connect them to your phone, computer, or tablet to play your favorite songs on the go.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
On February 24, 2022, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. For the Ukrainian forces who had to defend their country, for the regular citizens who had to withstand invading forces and constant shelling, and for the Cyberpolice of Ukraine, which had to shift its focus and priorities. “Our responsibility changed after the full scale war started,” said Yevhenii Panchenko, the chief of division of the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine, during a talk on Tuesday in New York City.
Over 100 staffers at Avalanche Studios have successfully unionized, as they just formed a bargaining agreement with a Swedish union. The agreement goes into effect during the second quarter of 2025.
When O.J. Simpson attempted to elude police in a now-infamous white Ford Bronco, he likely wasn’t thinking that it would someday end up in a Tennessee museum that was designed to look like Alcatraz.
The stories you need to start your day: CDC warns of measles spike, the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 trailer and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Kia's first pickup is expected to debut later this year as a 2025 model, but there's no word on if or when it'll reach the United States.
Also on our cheat sheet: A sturdy $25 Lands' End tote and a KitchenAid stand mixer for $170 off.
Rice turned himself in nearly two weeks after the crash.
Knox is facing the same charges as Rice, who turned himself into police Thursday.