Police asking for help in finding man who tried to use bad check in Kettering

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who attempted to use a bad check.

Kettering police say the man tried to pass a stolen or fraudulent check at a Fifth-Third Bank back in January.

The department shared photos of the man on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kettering Police.

Please call Detective Ferrell at (937) 296-3227, and reference report #24-005160.

Photo from: Kettering Police Department



