Police ask for public's help after vandalism at Montclair Unity Church

The Montclair Police Department is asking for the public's assistance after reports of vandalism against the Montclair Unity Church.

On Saturday, a man was caught on camera throwing a rock and another unknown object at the Orange Road church, breaking a window. According to officials, surveillance video footage showed a male throwing a rock through the side door window of the building at approximately 1:15 a.m. - allegedly throwing multiple objects at the window.

On Monday night, authorities say the alleged the same suspect committed a second act of criminal mischief, again throwing a rock and breaking a separate window.

No arrests have been made yet and police are urging community members to report any information to Detective Pierre Falaise at 973 509-4717.

The Montclair Police Department released stills from surveillance video of a man breaking windows at Montclair Unity Church on Orange Road.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Montclair NJ church vandalized, police ask public for help