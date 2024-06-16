Police ask for public’s help to find ‘person of interest’ in Kewanee homicide

Police ask for public’s help to find ‘person of interest’ in Kewanee homicide

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 and the Henry Mercer County Investigative Task Force is requesting assistance in locating a person of interest, according to a news release.

On June 8, Kewanee Police responded to a welfare check in the 800 block of West Division Street. Officers discovered an unresponsive man who was pronounced deceased.

James Reed III (Illinois State Police)

On June 11, ISP agents were requested by Kewanee Police to assist with a homicide investigation. After a thorough investigation, 26-year-old James Reed III from Kewanee was identified as a person of interest. Agents are actively trying to locate Reed.

Police ask that no one approach Reed, and that anyone with information regarding the homicide contact Illinois State Police Sgt. Tad Nelson of the Zone 2 East Moline Major Crimes, 309-752-4915, extension 4933; Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500; or use the P3 Tips app.

If your information results in an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500. All tips provided to Crime Stoppers are kept anonymous.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.