Police ask for public’s help locating suspects wanted in connection with Merced homicide

The Merced Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating three men who are wanted in connection with a 2024 homicide.

Authorities identified the men suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting as Adrian Rocha, 19, Aaron Ortez, 29 and Ramon Preciado, 29.

Police said the men are wanted in connection with the May 13, 2024 shooting death of 36-year-old Dennis Xiong. At about 8 p.m. on May 13, officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Conestoga Drive. Officers found Xiong suffering from a single gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the three men were identified as suspects in the homicide through extensive investigation and collaboration with the community. According to authorities, Rocha has been identified as the suspected shooter and is currently wanted for homicide. Both Ortez and Preciado are suspected of being present with Rocha during the shooting and police said they are wanted for questioning related to the homicide investigation.

The Merced Police Department said it urges anyone who may know the whereabouts of the there three men to exercise caution as authorities have not recovered any firearm used in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department or Merced Police Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.