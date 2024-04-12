Police ask for help identifying suspects in sports bar robbery in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Commerce City police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people they say were involved in a robbery that ended with a person being pistol-whipped and shot at.

This crime happened less than a half-mile from the police station in the Halftime Sports Bar parking lot. The place where fans, friends and families come to cheer on their favorite teams while having a few drinks turned into a crime scene on March 21.

Officers believe someone knows who the robbers are. Detectives say because of media attention on this story, officers have at least one lead to go on.

Police say they responded around 1 a.m. that night to the sports bar in the 6000 block of North Quebec Street.

“Officers who responded to the call to the local sports bar, on arrival, learned one individual had sustained a minor head injury during the altercation,” Detective Larry Martinez said.

Police shared photos of the suspects, a male and a female. The woman had a gun in her backpack, and the duo left the scene in a red or maroon-colored SUV, police said.

“During the altercation, one of the individuals involved, who isn’t identified at this time, apparently discharged a firearm a couple of times. The victim shared with me some money had been taken from him,” Martinez said.

Video surveillance that police were not ready to share with FOX31 showed the whole encounter took about 2-3 minutes.

“There were several people there at the time. There were several people within the parking lot at the time the incident occurred,” Martinez said.

And that disturbs officers.

“A firearm, when a bullet is discharged, it doesn’t have a name, as you said,” Martinez said. “It can go anywhere and hit anything to include other innocent people.”

Staff at the bar did not want to speak on camera, but police say they have cooperated in providing information to help capture the people involved.

“There’s importance of knowing this male is armed. I don’t know who he is, I don’t know if he has a history, don’t know anything about him. So use caution if you come across him,” Martinez said.

Anyone who knows who the suspects are or their whereabouts is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department with any information that could lead to an arrest, anonymously if preferred. The number is 303-287-2844, or Detective Martinez can be called at 720-661-3299.

