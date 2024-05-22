Police ask for help identifying 4 suspects in fatal shooting at Fort Worth bar

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying four persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a man at a Fort Worth bar Sunday morning.

Edgar Salgado was shot inside El Gallito in the 3200 block of North Main Street shortly before 4 a.m. He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

According to police, Salgado had been in a fight with some unidentified suspects. All of them, including Salgado, left the night club but later returned. Salgado confronted the suspect and his group and both parties fired at each other.

Police are looking for two men and two women. The men could be named “Julio” or “Gabriel,” and may be of Puerto Rican descent, police said on social media.

Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men and two women in connection with a fatal shooting at a night club early Sunday. According to police, the men may be named Julio or Gabriel.

All four left the night club in what’s believed to be a gray sedan, officials said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sullivan at 817-392-4718. Anonymous tips can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-392-4340.

