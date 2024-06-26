Police ask for help finding Logansport teen Bryson Muir believed to be in danger

LOGANSPORT — Indiana State Police are turning to the public for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy who's alleged to have suffered abuse in his home.

When was Bryson Muir last seen —

Bryson Muir was last seen Sunday, June 16, leaving a family member’s residence in Ohio with his mother, Kristen Muir.

The vehicle involved in Bryson Muir's disappearance —

Bryson's mother picked him up from Ohio in a white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban. The car belonged to Servant Leader’s Foundation in Kokomo, according to police.

Officials said the vehicle was stopped by the Garfield Heights Police Department shortly after leaving the residence, but Bryson Muir was not inside.

Was Bryson Muir being abused —

Bryson Muir, 14, was last seen on June 16, 2024. The Logansport teen is believed to be in danger.

On June 18, two days after he went missing, Cass County child welfare workers contacted Indiana State Police regarding allegations of abuse on the Bryson Muir. The domestic battery is alleged to have occurred inside the boy’s home in the 1700 block of West US Highway 24 in Logansport. In a photo provided to the news media, the boy appeared to have a swollen, black eye.

State Police said investigators have been unable to reach the boy’s parents, Daniel and Kristen Muir.

Logansport is a town of roughly 20,000 residents located about 90 miles north of Indianapolis.

If you have information about Bryson Muir —

Anyone with information about Bryson Muir’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 1-800-382-0689 or call 911.

This article will update.

IndyStar reporter Sarah Nelson can be reached at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana police seek help finding teen Bryson Muir they believe is in danger