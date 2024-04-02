Police ask for help amid search for missing Modesto man who wandered from group

(FOX40.COM) — The Modesto Police Department requested the public’s assistance to find a 56-year-old man who they said went missing after he wandered from his group.

Rodney Knox, the missing man, was with a group in the area of Plaza Parkway and Sisk Road between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Monday when he wandered away, according to MPD.

Knox was last seen wearing a black San Francisco Giants jacket, blue shirt, black SF Giants baseball cap, and blue jeans. Police said he is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds. Officials did not specify if Knox is disabled or at risk but said he ‘may appear lost or confused.’

MPD advised anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the department at 209-552-2470.

