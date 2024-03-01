Police ask help to find 20-year-old University of Texas at Dallas student missing for days

University of Texas at Dallas police are looking for a 20-year-old student who has been missing for nearly a week.

Andrew Li was last seen in his on-campus apartment Saturday around 6 p.m., according to a UT Dallas police social media post.

Li is an Asian man, around 5-foot-11, about 140 pounds, with acne scars on his face, according to the post. He usually wears a baseball cap and uses round brown wire-framed glasses.

His mother, Ai Ping Zhou, drove to the campus from her home in Houston to help search for her son, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

Zhou briefly spoke with her son two days before his disappearance, according to WFAA. She became concerned when a text message she sent Saturday was left unread and the 20-year-old didn’t answer his phone.

“I can’t sleep the whole night. I’m almost sick,” Zhou told WFAA. “Help me find my son.”

There was no sign of foul play, police said, and they don’t believe there’s a threat to the campus.

Anyone with information about Li’s whereabouts is asked to contact UTD police at 972-883-2222.

