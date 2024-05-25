Police arrests Woodbridge man for fatal pedestrian crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) announced Saturday that they arrested a Woodbridge driver for fatally hitting a pedestrian Friday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of North Kings Highway and Huntington Park Drive just after 12:30 a.m. for a pedestrian crash.

Investigators said 38-year-old Michael Rambudhan was driving an Acura northbound on North Kings Highway when it left the roadway.

He drove into a media and continued on the sidewalk where he hit 54-year-old Lucius Gaskins of Alexandria and then ran into a tree.

FCPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning Huntington crash, driver arrested

Gaskins died at the scene. Rambudhan stayed at the scene and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and charged Rambudhan with Driving While Intoxicated and Refusal. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (703) 280-0543.

