Police make arrests, issue citations in Manhattan on Fake Patty’s Day

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is cracking down on Fake Patty’s Day festivities in the Little Apple.

Just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, the RCPD took to social media to give an update on actions being taken to enforce the law on Fake Patty’s Day. So far, the RCPD said it has issued 20 citations and made two arrests.

The citations were related to minor in possession/minor in consumption, open container and urinating in public violations. Two arrests have been made for hosting-related violations as well. The RCPD said it is also monitoring the area of Northeast Ratone Street along with other parts of the city.

Fake Patty’s Day has its origins with Kansas State University as the occasion gives students the chance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early before Spring Break. 27 News spoke with local businesses and the RCPD about what to expect for the day earlier this week.

