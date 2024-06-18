Police make arrests, detentions in reported home burglary

Jun. 18—Joplin police arrested two 18-year-old suspects and detained four juveniles in their investigation of a burglary Saturday at a residence in the 2300 block of South Sergeant Avenue.

The owner of the property called police to report a burglary in progress about 5 p.m. Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said the woman had locked herself in a bedroom and made the call after several intruders forced entry into her home.

Davis said one of the intruders, 18-year-old Tae'shawn Windam, claimed to have rented the house through Airbnb and that the owner would not respond to him and let him have access. But police found that the back door of the residence had been forced open and that money had been taken out of the woman's purse while Windam and T'ante Paul, 18, were in the home.

The owner acknowledged that she had rented the place to Windam, but he was not scheduled to be there until June 22.

Windam and Paul, both of Joplin, were arrested and charged with first-degree burglary. Four juveniles in their company were detained, with one taken to the Jasper County Juvenile Detention Center and the other three released to their parents.

