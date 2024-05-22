Police arrest woman connected to Baton Rouge shooting that left 1 dead
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a woman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in April.
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Longfellow Drive on April 28 and found Daon Scott, 23, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said two 16-year-old males were arrested on May 1 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center. They face charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Two teens arrested in connection to deadly Baton Rouge shooting
BRPD said they also arrested Taylor Nelson, 21, and charged her with principal to second-degree murder on Tuesday, May 21. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Latest News
Local artist publishes book to highlight use of art in mental health awareness
Police arrest woman connected to Baton Rouge shooting that left 1 dead
Families of Uvalde school shooting victims sue Texas state police over botched response
Louisiana state parks and pools open for Memorial Day weekend
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.