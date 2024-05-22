Police arrest woman connected to Baton Rouge shooting that left 1 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a woman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in April.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Longfellow Drive on April 28 and found Daon Scott, 23, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said two 16-year-old males were arrested on May 1 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center. They face charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Two teens arrested in connection to deadly Baton Rouge shooting

BRPD said they also arrested Taylor Nelson, 21, and charged her with principal to second-degree murder on Tuesday, May 21. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.