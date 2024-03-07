Police arrest Wisconsin Rapids man suspected in Tuesday hit-and-run in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT − Police have arrested a 43-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man on suspicion of hitting a 63-year-old pedestrian with his vehicle Tuesday and leaving the scene.

At 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, police received an anonymous tip from someone who identified a possible suspect and vehicle for the hit-and-run, which left a Stevens Point man in critical condition, according to the Stevens Point Police Department.

Officers arrested the man, who is being held on anticipated charges of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm. The Stevens Point Journal will not release the man's name until charges are filed.

At 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported an unresponsive man lying in the west ditch on West River Drive, about two-tenths of a mile north of Portage County HH, according to the Stevens Point Police Department.

Medical personnel treated the man, who had sustained significant injuries, at the scene, then transported him to a helicopter. The helicopter flew the man to a Wausau-area hospital. He was in critical condition Wednesday, according to police.

After investigating evidence at the scene, police believe the man was hit by a vehicle going south on West River Drive while the man was walking. The vehicle then left the area after hitting the man, according to police. The victim was known to routinely walk in the area and would leave his residence at about 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

