Police arrest two after finding over 200 pounds of drugs, nearly $100k in Stanislaus County

(FOX40.COM) — The Modesto Police Department said it arrested two Stanislaus County men on Wednesday after a traffic stop and search warrant revealed over 200 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 80 pounds of cocaine, 4 pounds of heroin, and over $90,000.

Police said that the two men, 46 and 23 from Ceres, have each had their bail set at $2 million and face a variety of possession charges relating to drugs and guns.

“The amount of narcotics seized in this case will no doubt have an impact in the Central Valley,” Modesto PD said on Facebook.

Stanislaus County tackles Hells Angels motorcycle gang

On Wednesday, Modesto police officers conducted a traffic stop that was the result of a narcotics investigation, the agency said.

After the traffic stop, police received a search warrant for a Ceres residence connected to both suspects. During that search, officers found the various drugs along with an unregistered handgun that was loaded with armor-piercing rounds.

“Thank you to our Major Crimes Unit for your relentless drive,” Modesto PD said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.