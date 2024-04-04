Police arrest three in connection with Los Banos shooting that injured man and juvenile

Authorities have arrested three suspects in connection with shooting that injured a man and juvenile in Los Banos on Tuesday.

Just before 9 p.m., Los Banos police officers responded to the 1400 block of South Mercy Springs Road after authorities received a report of shots fired in the area, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

The arriving officers found bullet casings and broken glass from a vehicle in a parking lot near the Round Table Pizza restaurant. While on scene, officers learned of two gunshot wound victims, a 20-year-old and a 14-year-old, who had transported themselves from the scene to Memorial Hospital in Los Banos, according to police.

Authorities said investigators determined the shooting occurred in the parking lot following a verbal altercation between two groups of people. One of the shooting suspects was identified as 19-year-old Memphis Baca of Los Banos who police say was seen running through the parking lot toward a field.

The Los Banos Police Department used a drone equipped with a thermal camera to locate Baca hiding in a field beneath vegetation. Police said Baca had been out of custody and wearing a pre-trial ankle monitor related to a 2023 charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives on Wednesday served a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Sansoni Court where they located and arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Almanza Sr. and a 17-year-old male in connection with the shooting incident.

According to police, both Almanza Sr. and the 17-year-old were arrested on suspicion of accessory after the fact.

Baca was arrested and booked into Merced County jail on suspicion of felony attempted murder, according to jail records.

Authorities said both victims were treated and released form the hospital. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Detective Michael Neal at 209-827-2520. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-827-2545 or by contacting Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420.