Police arrest suspect in Wallace Marine Park shooting in West Salem

Salem Police closed Wallace Marine Park on Thursday morning after one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at what police describe as a "homeless camp."

A 23-year-old Salem man was arrested Friday afternoon by Salem Police on charges including murder and kidnapping in Thursday’s shooting at Wallace Marine Park that left one person dead and another injured.

Police say they arrested the man, who was not named, after a SWAT team served a search warrant at a property on the 4800 block of Northstar Court in east Salem and arrested him without incident.

Officers responded just after 3 a.m. Thursday to calls of shots fired in the north area of Wallace Marine Park. An initial investigation by police indicates a dispute over property at a homeless campsite led to the shooting. During an argument, the man fired a gun, which police said killed 29-year-old Charley Allen Hodges and injured a 25-year-old man.

Police said the man would be detained in the Polk County Jail on charges including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon. The man was not on the Polk County Jail roster as of Friday evening and he hadn't been arraigned.

The homeless encampments are tucked behind Wallace Marine Park, north of the softball fields, in the underbrush along the Willamette River. One of the victims was found along a pathway toward the river, according to police reporting to dispatch. The park was closed for much of Thursday because of the shooting investigation.

Law enforcement knows the area to be a hub for drug and criminal activity. One Salem Police detective told the Statesman Journal in 2023 the homeless encampments at Wallace Marine are one of the worst areas for substance abuse in the county.

