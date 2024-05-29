Police arrest suspect in Peru car crash and gunfire incident

May 28—PERU — Police have made an arrest related to a car crash and report of gunfire earlier in the evening Tuesday.

Around 7:10 p.m. police arrived to the area of 106 Auburn Road, also called Route 108, in the vicinity of Dirigo Elementary School.

Oxford County dispatch said late Tuesday that a suspect was arrested at 11:34 p.m. The name and age of the suspect were not given.

In a statement sent early in the morning Wednesday, Maine State Police Lt. Aaron M. Turcotte acknowledged the shooting, saying "at approximately 7:15 p.m., State Police responded to assist the Oxford County Sheriff's Office with a shooting that occurred along Route 108 in Peru." No other information on the incident was given.

"There is no threat to the public, and State Police and Oxford County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate," Turcotte said.

Initial reports said there may have been at least one person with injuries. The number of casualties was not made public early Wednesday night.

A section of Route 108 had been closed to traffic while authorities investigated. Peru Fire Department said Main Street to Auburn Road intersection was closed down to Valley Road.

Oxford County dispatch confirmed the crash and the road closure.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office spokesperson was not immediately available for details.

Copy the Story Link

Defense attorneys, ACLU question whether new bail reviews for unrepresented defendants are working