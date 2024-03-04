Police arrest suspect connected to deadly shooting outside Zaxby’s in DeKalb County
DeKalb police have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a man last month.
On Feb. 6, police say the suspect got into an argument with Kenyon Jones, pulled out a gun, and shot him multiple times outside the Zaxby’s restaurant on Panola Road.
They say the suspect then began to beat Jones before running away.
Police did not identify the suspect.
Jones later died at a hospital from his injuries.
On Friday, March 1, police announced they identified and arrested him.
