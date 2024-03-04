Police arrest suspect connected to deadly shooting outside Zaxby’s in DeKalb County

DeKalb police have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a man last month.

On Feb. 6, police say the suspect got into an argument with Kenyon Jones, pulled out a gun, and shot him multiple times outside the Zaxby’s restaurant on Panola Road.

They say the suspect then began to beat Jones before running away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police did not identify the suspect.

Jones later died at a hospital from his injuries.

On Friday, March 1, police announced they identified and arrested him.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: