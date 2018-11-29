Police arrest suspect in Black Friday shooting at Alabama mall

By Gina Cherelus

(Reuters) - Police in Georgia on Thursday arrested a suspect in a shooting that wounded two people at an Alabama mall during Black Friday sales, federal officials said.

The case drew wide attention after police in Alabama said an officer had killed the gunman at the Riverchase Galleria near Birmingham, but then said the dead man was likely not to blame and that the actual shooter remained at large.

Erron Brown, 20, was taken into custody in South Fulton, Georgia, a city about three hours east of Birmingham, according to Lynzey Donahue, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Local media in Georgia reported that Brown was charged with shooting at least one of the victims, and that on Wednesday a warrant was issued for his arrest.

There was chaos at the Riverchase Galleria last Friday when shots rang out, scattering shoppers who had been perusing the holiday sales.

A 12-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were wounded, and then a uniformed Hoover Police Department officer shot and killed Emantic Bradford, 21, who was holding a handgun and who the officer believed was responsible for the shooting.

Gun rights advocates, including President Donald Trump, have suggested that having armed civilians in public places is an effective deterrent to crime. But police in Alabama on Monday said that Bradford, who was black, had made the situation worse by drawing his gun.

Bradford's death triggered a protest at the mall by activists, including the local chapter of Black Lives Matter. The officer who shot him has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)