Police arrest student, 18, after disturbance on Kona campus

May 8—Hawaii island police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old student at Konawaena High School in South Kona after a disturbance on campus.

Police got a call at about 11:14 a.m. Tuesday for "an affray-type call on a high school campus."

A male student, later identified as Kalani Piko of Captain Cook, had allegedly been yelling at school staff, using profanity.

After making multiple requests for Piko to leave the school grounds, officers arrested him for disorderly conduct and causing alarm to staff and students.

The lockdown was lifted at about 12:30 p.m. after the incident was resolved, according to principal Momi Kaehuaea in a letter to parents.

"Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, no weapons were involved," said Kaehuaea in the letter. "All students and staff remained safe throughout the incident."

Students may speak with a school counselor regarding the incident if they "heard or saw anything inappropriate."

No further information was provided.

