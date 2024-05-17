Police arrest Scranton shooting suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Scranton, Lackawanna County.

In a release, Scranton Police say they arrested and charged 24-year-old Rahjuan Marquel Morgan from Scranton.

Authorities say he played a role in the death of 36-year-old Benjamin Thompson, who was found shot and slumped behind the wheel of a crashed car on Jackson Street Tuesday night.

Thompson later died at a local hospital.

Morgan is facing charges of criminal homicide and conspiracy and is currently being held in Lackawanna County Prison.

Scranton police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information should contact Scranton Police at (570) 348-4134.

