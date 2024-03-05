Police arrest San Pablo man for allegedly murdering wife, mother-in-law

(KRON) — A San Pablo man was arrested last week for allegedly murdering his wife and mother-in-law, who he originally reported missing, San Pablo police said.

On Sept. 13, 2023, 40-year-old Phuc Vo reported his wife, 40-year-old Tho Ly, and mother-in-law, 75-year-old Que Tran, missing from their home on the 1900 block of Sutter Avenue since Sept. 6. Vo said the two were last seen driving their 2017 Honda Fit to Southern California after a family argument.

On Dec. 5, 2023, detectives said they saw Vo driving his wife’s reportedly missing car. After more investigation, police said they had reason to believe that Vo was directly connected to the disappearance of Ly and Tran.

On Feb. 29, Vo was arrested at his home on Sutter Avenue and booked into the Martinez jail.

Monday, he was formally charged with two counts of murder. Police said they have not confirmed where the victims’ bodies are.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact SPPD at 510-215-3150.

