Police arrest Royse City High School student for threat to school

May 3—A Royse City High School student was arrested late Thursday after police say he made a threat against the school.

On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Royse City police received information that a 17-year-old student had posted a credible threat to the school on social media. Police described the threat as "serious in nature" and an investigation was immediately initiated.

An arrest warrant for the teen was issued and officers from Royse City PD and the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office responded to the subject's residence in Rockwall County. The student was arrested without incident.

Royse City High School is located in the Hunt County portion of Royse City so the subject was transported to the Hunt County jail and was charged with violation of the Texas Education Code Section 37.125 exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms — a Class A misdemeanor.

Police notified the Royse City ISD administration when they became aware of the credible threat. Royse City PD officials say they believe this was an isolated incident with no other subjects involved.

"We are extremely grateful to those who came forward to report the threat to law enforcement," police chief Kirk Aldridge said in a written statement. "To help ease concerns of staff, students and parents, RCPD will have an increased presence around the campus on Friday but again, we believe the threat to the school has been safely resolved."

The name of the student has not been released and no further information is available at this time.