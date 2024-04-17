Police arrest Portland man accused of attempted murder, seize 5 guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested and accused of attempted murder after a shooting happened in Northeast Portland earlier this month.

On Monday, 54-year-old Terrence Jacob, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, the Portland Police Bureau said.

This all stems from an April 5 shooting with officers responding around 4:30 p.m. near the area of Northeast 6th Avenue and Failing Street. Officers located one man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The suspect fled the scene, PPB said in a release.

Jacob was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. During the arrest, which was based on an outstanding warrant, police also seized five guns at Jacob’s home.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact PPB.

