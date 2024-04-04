Police arrest parole fugitive convicted in 2003 Taos killing

Apr. 3—A convicted murderer who was accused of absconding from his parole after serving prison time was arrested during a recent law enforcement operation in Taos.

Alfredo Sanchez, 39, was arrested March 19 at the Taos Valley Lodge after New Mexico State Police, Taos County sheriff's deputies and Taos police acted on a tip he had been seen at a Peet's Coffee shop that day, according to a news release state police issued Wednesday.

An arrest warrant for Sanchez was issued last month after officials said he violated the conditions of his probation in August, according to a report. Sanchez was serving probation for a second-degree murder conviction in a 2003 homicide as well as convictions on charges of burglary and unauthorized graffiti in 2003.

Sanchez and another man were accused of firing 12 rounds into a mobile home south of Taos during a Halloween party, killing a 19-year-old woman.

State police said in the news release officers moved to arrest Sanchez after he was spotted outside a room at the Taos Valley Lodge. He tried to run "inside a room," police said, but was arrested and booked into the Taos County jail.