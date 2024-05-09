Police arrest one after shooting stemming from suspected drug deal in west Lubbock

One person has been arrested in connection to a robbery and shooting that left one person injured early Wednesday in West Lubbock.

According to Lubbock police, officers were called at 12:23 a.m. Wednesday to a business in the 7200 block of 19th Street for a report of a robbery that occurred at a different location.

The victim, 31-year-old Zachary Freeman, told officers he was attempting to purchase illegal drugs from the suspect, Derrick Thomas, 37, when Thomas robbed and shot him, according to police. Freeman suffered moderate injuries.

According to police, Freeman fled the area and drove to the 7200 block of 19th Street, where he called 911.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas and, with assistance from the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center, took Thomas into custody at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of 19th Street without incident.

He was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to LPD, where he is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police arrest man in connection to Wednesday robbery, shooting