Police arrest man after responding to Baton Rouge shooting, accused of having reported stolen gun

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, a rotation officer was sent to the 3100 block of Mission Drive after a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a subject was seen entering a nearby apartment with a rifle. Officers made contact with the subject and searched the apartment. The subject was identified as Kristopher Hills, 29. Hills was found to be a convicted felon, according to police.

After the search, officers found a reported stolen AR pistol, two pistols, another pistol that was equipped with a switch, over 115 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hills was arrested on charges of handling machine guns, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

