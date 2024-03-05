Police arrest man on murder charge after victim dies in shooting at Boise apartment

Boise police are investigating a killing at an apartment along Silver Lake in Northwest Boise, and a Delaware man was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Officers responded to a reported shooting just after midnight in the 300 block of North Lakeharbor Lane, according to a Boise Police Department news release. They said they found a man lying on the floor of an apartment with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Officers performed care until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said they also found an unharmed woman and child in the apartment.

Officers detained Javon Harmon, 24, of Dover, Delaware, after finding him in the parking lot, according to the release.

The department said he was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail after “detectives interviewed multiple people determined to be in or near the apartment at the time of the shooting and following an investigation.”

Police did not immediately respond to the Idaho Statesman’s questions about further details.