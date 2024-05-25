Police arrest man for May 11 attempted rape at Vanderbilt University Medical Center garage

Nashville police arrested a 39-year-old man for charges related to an attempted rape at a parking garage at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The man, who police said is a convicted sex offender and believed to be experiencing homelessness, is in custody as of Saturday morning on a $160,000 bond. Police had issued an arrest warrant for the man on Thursday on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery and attempted rape.

On May 11, the man grabbed a woman from behind at the Vanderbilt Medical Center’s east garage. A news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department said the man began choking the woman, who is a medical center employee and forcibly fondled her. The news release said the woman then managed to free herself and escape.

A MNPD news release said the man was first convicted of attempted rape in 2007, earning him a six-year sentence. Subsequently, he earned a six-year sentence in 2021 for aggravated assault and has been convicted multiple times of violating Tennessee’s sex offender registry law.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police arrest man for attempted rape at Vanderbilt Medical Center