Police arrest man who fled a traffic stop and evaded police last month

MISHAWAKA — A suspect who fled a traffic stop last month has been arrested and issued felony and misdemeanor warrants.

According to police, 51-year-old Randall Joe Finney, who has been positively identified by Mishawaka Police detectives, fled from a traffic stop after giving First Class Patrolman Maria Duncan two false names on May 27. In pursuit of Finney, who ran a read light at the intersection of Grape Road and McKinley Avenue, Duncan followed him through the intersection and was hit on the side of her vehicle by another driver. She was hospitalized, treated for her injuries and released.

On June 9, Mishawaka police reported they received a tip that Finney was headed to Walmart on Indian Ridge Boulevard and was a passenger in a blue Ford SUV.

The vehicle was stopped near the intersection of North Main Street and Indian Ridge Boulevard with several officers present. Police said that Finney tried to run from police, but he did not get very far.

"A Taser had to be deployed due to his resistive behavior," police said.

Finney was arrested around 1:15 a.m., taken to the hospital for treatment for the Taser probes and transported to the St. Joseph County Jail.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Man tased when resisting arrest in second traffic stop