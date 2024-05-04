Police arrest man in death of man found near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a man in the shooting death of a man found near the Las Vegas Strip, records showed.

Loth Rodriguez, 67, was arrested on charges of open murder on Friday, records showed.

Police investigate man found dead near Las Vegas Strip, police say

On April 28, police responded to the 800 block of East Sahara Avenue where they located the body of a man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Rodriguez was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday, records showed.

