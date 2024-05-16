Police arrest man for deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old man was arrested by Albuquerque Police for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in a downtown parking lot earlier this year.

Angelo Andrade is believed to be part of a group of males who attacked Jeremiah Houston on April 6 around 3 a.m. in a parking lot at Copper Avenue and 6th Street NW, police said.

Video from a camera operated by APD’s Real Time Crime Center captured the incident, in which two suspects can reportedly be seen shooting handguns at Houston. An autopsy determined Houston was shot at least 10 times, police said.

As detectives investigated Andrade’s possible involvement in the shooting, they learned he was arrested on April 7. During that arrest, police said Andrade was wearing body armor, and he was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer. Homicide detectives compared Andrade’s booking photo with social media posts from the night of the shooting that included comments about the shooting.

Detectives also tracked down the phone Andrade was using and confirmed the location of the phone at the murder scene on the night of the shooting, as well as the location of Andrade’s arrest the following day.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Andrade on April 24. He was found at a home in the South Valley on Wednesday. APD SWAT officers arrested Andrade, and detectives executed a search warrant for the home.

Andrade is charged with an open count of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He was booked overnight into the Metro Detention Center.

