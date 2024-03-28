Police arrest man charged in 2023 hit-and-run crash that killed Lubbock teen

A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 17-year-old girl last year on the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit, with the assistance of the Lubbock U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Force, arrested 23-year-old Dakevon Blaylock in connection to that left 17-year-old Tytianna Weatherspoon dead, according to a statement from LPD.

Officers took Blaylock into custody about 4:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of 45th Street.

An arrest warrant charging Blaylock with failure to stop and render aid causing death was issued on Monday.

Police were called to the 3300 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway at 5:02 a.m. on May 27, 2023 following reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located Weatherspoon with serious injuries. Weatherspoon was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

