Police arrest man who allegedly told employees of Orange County business he would ‘shoot them,’ kept rifle in car

Police arrested a man accused of threatening an Orange County business while keeping a rifle in his car.

In a post to Instagram on Friday, the Garden Grove Police Department said a man had been investigated for threatening employees of a local business in the midst of an apparent contract dispute.

According to investigators, the man told the employees that he “had a gun” and would shoot them with it.

Over the course of the investigation, police identified the man as 61-year-old Stephen Joseph Strigas and determined that he had multiple firearms registered in his name.

Police arrested Strigas at his work in Fontana on Thursday, and in his vehicle at that time was an AR-10 rifle with ammunition, law enforcement officials said.

Officers also recovered more guns and ammo while executing a search warrant in his San Bernardino County Home.

Strigas was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.