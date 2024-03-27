Police arrest man accused of violently assaulting girlfriend in Carleton

CARLETON — Police forced their way into a home in Carleton on Saturday and arrested a man who is accused of choking, stabbing and biting his girlfriend.

The hours-long incident happened in the 600 block of Hemlock Street, a news release from the Carleton Police Department said. Carleton and South Rockwood officers learned a 49-year-old man had choked his 45-year-old girlfriend of several years earlier in the day and smashed her phone when he believed she was calling 911.

The situation escalated, resulting in the suspect stabbing the victim in the hand while threatening to cut her finger off, the release said. The suspect also bit the victim in the arm drawing blood and leaving teeth impressions on the victim’s arm. The victim was able to escape the home and flee to a neighbor’s house who called 911.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by Monroe Community Ambulance personnel.

The suspect refused to have any contact with responding police officers and barricaded himself inside the home, the release said. Officers set up a perimeter, requested and received assistance from Michigan State Police Emergency Services and the Michigan State Police Monroe Post, and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Several hours were spent attempting to convince the suspect to come out of the house and give himself up, including numerous calls to the suspect and loudspeaker requests to exit the home, the release said. The suspect refused to comply with all attempts to convince him to exit.

Officers then breached the house and took the suspect into custody without further incident and lodged him at the Monroe County Jail pending the authorization of charges. His name was not released pending arraignment in 1st District Court in Monroe.

"The Carleton Police Department would like to thank the South Rockwood Police Department, Michigan State Police Emergency Services Second District, and Troopers from The Michigan State Police Monroe Post for their dedication to the safety of the community," the release said.

